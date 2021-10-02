Krishna Kumar Menon, popularly known as KayKay Menon celebrates his 55th birthday on October 2. He is one of the most underrated actors in Bollywood, who had debuted in 1995 with a small role in Naseem. The Phamous actor has done a variety of roles in his acting career. Be it romantic, comedy, action, thriller or period-drama, he has pulled off his roles in every film with panache. He is well-known for his movies such as Main, Meri Patni... Aur Woh! (2005), Life in a Metro (2007), Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam , Shaurya (2008), Bhindi Baazaar Inc. (2011), Raja Natwarlal, Haider (2014), A Flying Jatt, San' 75 Pachattar (2016), The Ghazi Attack (2017) and Phamous (2018), etc. He has also appeared in few Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi movie. Kay Kay Menon Birthday: 5 Awesome Movies and Where to Watch Them Online.

Menon is the recipient of several honors for his works. He won Filmfare Awards and IIFA in 2015 for his role in Shahid Kapoor starrer Haider. He also won Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2021 for being the most versatile actor. Apart from movies, Menon featured in series like Special OPS, Netflix's Ray, The Last Chapter, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, etc. Menon is married to actress Nivedita Bhattacharya. Special OPS 1.5: Kay Kay Menon Is All Set to Return As Himmat Singh in Neeraj Pandey’s Thriller Series; Hotstar Special Will Follow the Backstory of the Protagonist.

On the occasion of his 55th birthday, we take a look at 10 hard-hitting quotes or dialogues of the actor that speaks about his character:

Agreed!!

KayKay Menon in Main, Meri Patni... Aur Woh! as Askash (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Beyond The Sky!!

KayKay Menon in Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam as Haldi Hassan (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Reality!!

KayKay Menon in Shaurya as Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Chess And Life!!

KayKay Menon in Bhindi Baazaar Inc. as Shroff (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Noted!!

KayKay Menon in Raja Natwarlal as Varda Yadav (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Ghost Identity!!

KayKay Menon in Haider as Khurram Meer (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Time Is Precious!!

KayKay Menon in A Flying Jatt as Mr. Rakesh Malhotra (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Bohot Hard!!

KayKay Menon in San' 75 Pachattar as Govind (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Fight For Victory!!

KayKay Menon in The Ghazi Attack as Captain Rann Vijay Singh (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Courageous!!

KayKay Menon in Phamous as Kadak Singh (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

So, these were some of the hard-hitting movie quotes by Menon that are absolutely honest and tough. Meanwhile, he was last seen in movies like The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City, Vodka Diaries, Penalty and Shaadisthan. The Benny and Babloo actor has some interesting films in his kitty like Tera Kya Hoga Johny, Firrkie and Highway 203. We wish Menon a very happy birthday and many more exciting projects in the future.

