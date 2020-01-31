Keep Calm, Ride On! Dabangg Girl Sonakshi Sinha Ditches Her Four-Wheeler And Hops On A Royal Enfield To Meet Kareena Kapoor Khan (View Pics)

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

If asked a question on What Women Want? The common answers that would pop up are makeup, pretty dresses, a dream wedding and more. Well, that's the problem, why we need to box women? Why can't she demand something out-of-the-box and not from the already made listicle? Moving from this polarised topic, and talking on the same lines, recently, Sonakshi Sinha was papped riding a Royal Enfield bike. Yep, now you get it right, why we initially started with a rant on What Women Want? Coming back to the Bollywood scoop, Sinha was clicked on the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show and man she was in a totally different avatar. Yo or Hell No? Sonakshi Sinha in Farah Sanjana for Myntra Fashion Superstar.

Smiling widely for the lenses, the actress looked high on fashion from tip to toe even while posing on the bike. She made it to Bebo's talk show on a two-wheeler. For the ride, Sona opted for quite an apt apparel which consisted of slim fit workout legging pants which she teamed it up with a hoodie. Adding to her charm were the black reflectors and white sneakers. We liked how the white shoes broke the monotony of the dark shade. And how can we not talk about the beauty she was riding. That Royal Enfield looks insanely gorg, just like Sona. Dabangg Girl Sonakshi Sinha Completes 9 Years in Bollywood, Says ‘Feels like Just Yesterday’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sona has only one film in her kitty which is Bhuj: The Pride of India. This one is set to make it to the movie screens in August this year. Also, recently, there are talks that Sinha is all set to make her web-series debut with Reema Kagti directorial. Coming back to her riding a two-wheeler, she's breaking the stereotype and how. Stay tuned!