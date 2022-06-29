The makers of Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi have released the fourth song from the action-thriller -- Aaja Ve. Penned by Faruk Kabir, Vishal Mishra and Kaushal, the heartbreak track has been composed and sung by Vishal Mishra. Khuda Haafiz 2 – Agni Pariksha Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal’s Search for His Missing Daughter Looks ‘Bloody’ Interesting (Watch Video).

Kabir, who is also the director of the film, says: "Melody can say so much more than words. Vishal Mishra has wielded the power of music to bring out the emotional framework of Sameer and Nargis' love story in the most beautiful way. "Aaja Ve" stands for the test of love and the pain of separation. Kudos to Vishal for creating this phenomenal melody." Khuda Haafiz 2 – Agni Pariksha Song Rubaru: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi’s Track Is All About Devotional Love (Watch Video).

Vishal adds: "I knew I had my work cut out when Faruk briefed me that we're to convey the love story of Sameer and Nargis through this song. The song is born from a story that connects us with our emotions and tells how vulnerable we are during a heartbreak." Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II Agni Pariksha is written and directed by Kabir.

Check Out Video:

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani, the film's music has been composed by Mithoon and Vishal Mishra. The Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer is co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Hasnain Husaini and Santosh Shah. A Panorama Studios and Action Hero Films production, the movie is set to hit the screens on July 8.

