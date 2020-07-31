It has been a year since Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani directed movie, Kabir Singh hit the screens. The film cruised through praises and controversies but also turned out to be a blockbuster at the ticket windows. The memes on the Shahid and Kiara's 'Kabir-Preeti' are still floating on social media platforms. On Kiara's birthday today, Sasha wished her the 'Kabir Singh' way! Sidharth Malhotra’s Birthday Wish for Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani Is Sweet and Full of Love!.

He posted an Instagram story wishing the stunning birthday girl, with their movie still. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Preetiiiiiiii aka @kiaraaliaadvani. Kabir's wishes for you ke tujhe kabhi koi touch na kare." He also posted his own bitmoji of the 'Kabir Singh' character. Kiara reposted his story saying 'only virtual hugs! Here's his post.

Shahid Kapoor's wish for Kabir Singh co-star, Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the uninitiated, the above dialogue used by the actor was all over the internet. The 'Holi' scene from the film became popular instigating memes on it. These memes probably have reached to the lead stars' feeds as well! The fans will sure be delighted to see Kiara and Shahid reliving their characters even if it is for a moment. After Kabir Singh, Shahid will now next be seen in Jersey where he is playing the role of a cricketer. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.

