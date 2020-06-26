As people have confined themselves indoors and avoiding social gatherings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, actor Kiara Advani on Friday took to social media and wrote an appreciation post for her "girlfriends" as she is unable to meet them. The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself partying and spending time with her best friends. "I miss my girlfriends so so so much. Kiara Advani Celebrates One Year of Kabir Singh by Wishing Shahid Kapoor a ‘Happy Anniversary’ (View Pics)

I wish I could drive over and meet them but we are not risking it. This is an appreciation post for the girls that make every day a little more special," Advani wrote in the caption. n"There is probably nothing we can't share with each other. Kiara Advani Wants To Work In A Comedy Film Directed By Karan Johar?

Check Out Kiara Advani's Instagram Post Below

We met in school, ended up in the same college after four weddings and 3 different time zones, here we are still each others soul mates. #AShoutoutTotheGirls," her caption further read.nKiara was last seen in Ruchi Narain's Netflix film 'Guilty' which has received good response from viewers. (ANI)