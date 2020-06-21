If there is one film in Shahid Kapoor's career so far which has made the maximum noise then it has to Kabir Singh. Starring Kiara Advani opposite him, the flick was one of the superhits from 2019. Preethi and Kabir's unusual love story was given a thumbs up by the audiences and critics alike. On the same note, the movie completes a year on June 21, 2020, and on so on this day, Kiara could not keep calm and wished her reel life hubby Shahid a 'Happy anniversary.' Sharing unseen pics from the sets Advani seems to be on cloud nine. Kabir Singh was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Film Rakes In Rs 134.42 Crore.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared some throwback photos from the movie sets. Her posts is a compilation of all the best moments she had while filming Kabir Singh with the team. From a selfie with the director to some scenes from the blockbuster, Advani made sure she did not miss on anything. Kabir Singh was a Bollywood remake of an original Telugu movie titled Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda as the lead. Happy Kiss Day 2020:Shahid-Kiara in Kabir Singh to Hrithik-Katrina in ZNMD Here are Bollywood's Most Romantic Kisses (View Pics).

Check Out Kiara Advani's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Dear Kabir Singh, Happy anniversary! Love always, Preeti ❤️ A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

Even though the movie did extremely well at the box office, it's misogynistic vibe was called out during that time. Recently in an interview with Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, Advani had addressed the same and said, "So much was made out of it, and so much backlash happened, it was so exhausting. The director had his perspective, we had ours, and the audience theirs and that was divided, but I feel you can't disrespect the intelligence of the audience." Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).