Sonu Sood's new film Kisaan was announced on Monday, amid the ongoing farmers' protest. The film will be directed by E Niwas and backed by screenwriter-director Raaj Shaandilyaa. Sharing his best wishes for team Kisaan, veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "All good wishes to film #Kisaan, directed by #ENiwas and acted by @SonuSood." Year-Ender 2020: From Sonu Sood To Prabhas, Celebs Who Turned Real Life Heroes During Coronavirus Pandemic.

Sonu responded to Big B's tweet with a message that reads: "Thank you so much sir." The project was also confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter on Monday: "IT'S OFFICIAL... SONU SOOD IN #KISAAN... #SonuSood will head the cast of #Kisaan... Directed by E Niwas... Raaj Shaandilyaa - who made his directorial debut with #DreamGirl - will produce the film... Balance cast will be announced shortly." Sonu Sood Opens Up About How Special Is His Autobiography ‘I Am No Messiah’ to Him.

Sonu recently launched a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid lockdown. Titled I Am No Messiah, the book is written in first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.

