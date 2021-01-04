Sonu Sood's new film Kisaan was announced on Monday, amid the ongoing farmers' protest. The film will be directed by E Niwas and backed by screenwriter-director Raaj Shaandilyaa. Sharing his best wishes for team Kisaan, veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "All good wishes to film #Kisaan, directed by #ENiwas and acted by @SonuSood." Year-Ender 2020: From Sonu Sood To Prabhas, Celebs Who Turned Real Life Heroes During Coronavirus Pandemic.

Sonu responded to Big B's tweet with a message that reads: "Thank you so much sir." The project was also confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter on Monday: "IT'S OFFICIAL... SONU SOOD IN #KISAAN... #SonuSood will head the cast of #Kisaan... Directed by E Niwas... Raaj Shaandilyaa - who made his directorial debut with #DreamGirl - will produce the film... Balance cast will be announced shortly." Sonu Sood Opens Up About How Special Is His Autobiography ‘I Am No Messiah’ to Him.

IT’S OFFICIAL... SONU SOOD IN #KISAAN... #SonuSood will head the cast of #Kisaan... Directed by E Niwas... Raaj Shaandilyaa - who made his directorial debut with #DreamGirl - will produce the film... Balance cast will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/5MTpWHHKNb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2021

Sonu recently launched a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid lockdown. Titled I Am No Messiah, the book is written in first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).