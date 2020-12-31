The year 2020 has been totally unexpected for everyone across the globe mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Besides individuals’ health, many even lost their jobs, especially daily wage workers, as many industries across fields were hampered. The entertainment sector also suffered a huge hit owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Shooting of films had to be stalled, many production work had to be suspended, and so on. But then it was the reel heroes who turned out to be real life heroes during such a crisis. Sonu Sood's Humanitarian Work During COVID-19 Pandemic Is Now Immortal As A Book 'I Am No Messiah'.

In India, there were many migrant labourers who had decided to head back to their respective villages as they could not afford to stay in the city. Then it was some of the celebs who came forward and helped the needy in terms of food, masks, sanitisers, financial assistance, education support, and so on. Let’s take look at some of those celebs who came forward and helped the needy during such a crucial time. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Greta Thunberg to Protect the Most Vulnerable Children Affected By COVID-19.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has been like a savior to many people in the country. He has not only extended financial support, but he also helped the migrant workers to reach them home by arranging buses and other travel means. This Bollywood actor has also helped students stranded in abroad and helped them come back home. His Ghar Bhejo initiative was a huge success. He even helped the medical workers by providing them accommodation and meals.

Prabhas

Prabhas donated a hefty amount to Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund and Telangana CM Relief Fund. He also contributed to the Corona Crisis Charity to help the daily wage workers and others of Telugu Cinema. He even donated Rs 3 crore to the PM National Relief Fund to help the needy in this hour of crisis.

Vikas Khanna

Vikas Khanna is one of the most popular chefs and during the coronavirus pandemic he started the Feed India Initiative. This Michelin-star chef apart from serving food has donated more than 500,000 slippers, 3.5 million sanitary pads, 2 million masks as part of his campaign.

Ajay Devgn

Due to the increasing number of cases in the country, there was shortage of masks, oxygen cylinders, and so in hospitals. The BMC had built a 200-bed COVID-19 field hospital in 15 days, and Ajay Devgn ensured to provide all the necessary equipment. He paid for all the oxygen cylinders and portable ventilators. He even provided ration kits for 700 families in Dharavi, Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sent 10,000 pairs of footwear to frontline workers in LA and also sent 10,000 pairs for medical workers in public and government hospitals in India. She even pledged to join the campaign along with climate activist Greta Thunberg launched by UNICEF ‘to save and protect the most vulnerable children affected by COVID-19’.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh has been helping more than 200 families living in a slum close to her home in Gurgaon. She has been sending home-cooked meals for them since lockdown was announced and had pledged to support them until things get back to a normal situation.

Ayesha Takia

The number of coronavirus cases had shot up so much in the country that shortage of quarantine facility centre started to happen. Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi turned their hotel in into a quarantine facility for cops who also were serving the nation day and night during lockdown period.

Swara Bhasker

There were thousands of migrant workers who started walking barefoot to their native and seeing their condition, actress Swara Bhasker partnered with Action and Athleo Shoes and distributed 500 pairs of footwear in Delhi towards migrant relief.

These are some of the celebs who came forward and helped the needy amid coronavirus pandemic. The initiative taken by these stars is praiseworthy!

