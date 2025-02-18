Kriti Sanon, a successful Bollywood actress, and Kabir Bahia, a UK-based businessman, have been making headlines for their rumored relationship. Despite the couple keeping their relationship private, the viral photos from their outings have captured the public’s attention and sparked conversations. The latest rumours suggest that the duo is planning to get married this year, adding fuel to the speculation surrounding their bond. Along with the wedding buzz, another topic that has caught the public’s eye is the age difference between Kriti and Kabir. Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia To Get Married Soon? Video of Rumoured Lovebirds at Delhi Airport Sparks Speculation – WATCH.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia Age Gap

The curiosity surrounding Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia intensified after a viral video surfaced of them vacationing in Greece during the actress’ birthday. Since then, fans have been eagerly trying to learn more about their relationship. According to reports, there is an age gap of approximately nine years between the couple. Kriti, born on July 27, 1990, is 34 years old, while Kabir, who is said to have been born on November 20, 1999, is 25 years old. Despite this difference in age, the couple’s bond and chemistry have been undeniable, with their connection shining through during public appearances.

The Rumoured Couple

Kabir Bahia Background

Kabir Bahia hails from a well-established family in the UK. He is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the owner of a leading travel agency based in the UK. Kabir is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism and has an academic background from Regent’s University London, where he specialized in Business, Management and Marketing. Kriti Sanon’s Photo in Ethnic Outfit From Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia’s Relative’s Wedding Goes Viral!

While neither Kriti Sanon nor Kabir Bahia has officially confirmed the wedding rumours, they have been seen together frequently, fuelling the speculations about their future plans.

