Looks like Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia are finally ready to make their relationship official. The rumoured lovebirds, who were recently spotted attending a wedding together in Bengaluru, were clicked at Delhi airport on Saturday (February 15). According to the latest reports, the Do Patti actress has arrived in the national capital to meet Kabir Bahia's parents amid heavy speculation about their wedding. Despite neither party confirming their relationship, fans seem convinced that the duo will tie the knot soon. Kriti Sanon’s Photo in Ethnic Outfit From Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia’s Relative’s Wedding Goes Viral!.

Kriti Sanon Kabir Bahia To Tie the Knot This Year?

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia might be getting married soon! Yes, you heard that right. The Bollywood actress and her rumoured boyfriend were spotted walking together at Delhi airport. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, Kriti could be seen keeping a low profile, covering her face with a mask and a cap. She wore a white top, a black jacket, and blue denim. Kabir, on the other hand, kept it simple with a black t-shirt and matching pants. If the latest reports are to be believed, the couple arrived in Delhi to meet Kabir's parents. They are believed to get married by the end of 2025.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahiya Spotted at the Delhi Airport

A few months back, Kriti Sanon was seen enjoying a musical evening with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia and former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as they attended a live performance of Mohammad Rafi's classic "Kya Hua Tera Vaada." For the uninformed, Kabir is the son of businessman Kuljinder Bahia, owner of a UK-based travel agency and Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism. Kriti Sanon Enjoys Musical Evening With Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia and MS Dhoni To Welcome 2025 (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen sharing the screen with South star Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein.

