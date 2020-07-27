For actresses in Bollywood, it is important to map their journeys well especially since its a hero dominated industry and their shelf-life is a lot lesser than their male counterparts. Even when you are extremely talented and beautiful, a good number of box office hits go a long way in carving a path. In that regard, Kriti Sanon has done a fantastic job. She picked her movies well since her debut with Heropanti and managed to deliver box office gems. But there has to be some reason why BO is in awe of her. On her birthday today, let's find out what makes this gorgeously spunky girl click at the ticket windows.

#A Debut to talk about

It is seen as a good move for the newcomers especially girls, to debut in a movie with a superstar in the lead. Helps you create your own audience base from what the superstars bring to the table. But Sanon debuted with Heroipanti which was Tiger Shroff's launchpad. When a star kid gets launched, the limelight is mostly on him but Kriti's confident acting got her a lot of attention too. Also, she looked extremely hot in the film even though she hardly wore overtly glamorous clothes. Kriti had just the right spunk for people to take note of her despite Tiger's excellent stunts.

#Second film is your choice

There's a saying that the first film chooses you and you take a call for the second one. Kriti took a good call there too. Her second film was Dilwale, that reunited Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol while she was romancing Varun Dhawan. For someone who is looking to create a footing in the industry and doesn't have a filmi hand over her, Kriti's presence earned her more followers and added some freshness to the cast as well. Dilwale may not be considered a huge hit but it made money at the box office giving Kriti's career the right push.

#Content and glam

Kriti is part of two of the movies which are considered the bests of those years. One is Bareilly Ki Barfi! which came in 2017 and then there is Luka Chuppi that released last year. These two are really wise moves as it established Kriti more than just a pretty face. She has done a great job as a modern girl obsessed with an author. People related to her small-town antics. She was damn quirky and fun in the film. In Lukka Chuppi again, she managed to connect with the masses with her bold approach in terms of going for a live-in arrangement. Both the movies did exceedingly well at the box office which confirmed her position as one of the bankable actresses.

#Variety is the spice of her career

If you see, Kriti Sanon has managed to deliver consistently at the box office. Yes Raabta, Paanipat and Arjun Patiala were misfires but the rest of the movies did quite well. Heropanti did seemingly well, Dilwale was a money-spinner, Housefull 4 is one of the most successful films of last year and many more. She has managed to give her audience something different to watch with all her movies. There's passionate romance, comedy, quirkiness - Kriti has managed to be different in her roles which helped her earn box office attention.

#Knows her audience

Kriti seems aware of what fans look forward to from her. As good as she is as an actor, she is also a superb dancer. Her item songs in movies like Stree and Angrezi Medium caught on real fast. She dabbles in both multi-starrer big budget movies like Dilwale and also content driven moderately mounted movies like BKB.

