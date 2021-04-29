Actor Kunal Kemmu chose to make a statement in black and white on social media, with a close-up shot he posted on Thursday. An Instagram picture Kunal shared captures him looking into the lens intensely. Kunal Kemmu: Daughter Brings Positivity in Our Lives.

The image, where the actor wears a vest, is a throwback. "Just another Black and White. #BlackAndWhite #Selfie #Throwback," he wrote as the caption. Malang: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu – Ranking the Main Characters on the Level of Deranged Craziness (SPOILER ALERT).

Check Out Kunal Kemmu's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Last year, Kunal was seen in the musical thriller Malang and the OTT-release heist comedy Lootcase, besides the web series Abhay 2.

