Kunal Kemmu: Daughter Brings Positivity in Our Lives

Bollywood IANS| Jun 13, 2020 10:29 AM IST
Kunal Kemmu: Daughter Brings Positivity in Our Lives
Kunal Kemmu (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, June 13: A fathers equation with his daughter is considered to be one of the most cherished bonds, and actor Kunal Kemmu feels extremely lucky to be a "pappa" to two-year-old Inaaya.

In an interview with IANS, the actor spoke about his bond with his little girl and the concept of parenting during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Inaaya is the best thing that ever happened to me. Every day she brings a lot of positivity and happiness in Soha's and my lives. She's the one who helped me to survive this lockdown in the most positive manner. She has brought routine in our lives.

"She wakes up early, so we also have to wake up early and spend our day according to her routine. We have become more disciplined because of her. I am loving this fatherhood phase," Kunal expressed.

Kunal also shared how his daughter has somehow understood the ongoing health crisis.

"She is very small to understand the ongoing pandemic but, yes, she knows that something is not right. So when I asked her why can't we go out, she cutely responded saying, 'pappa coronavirus is there'. Soha and I have been trying our best to entertain her and keep her busy. We play, dance, sing and paint with her. We have been together with Inaaya all the time during the lockdown, so she also does not complain about not being able to go to park or play with her friends."

Speaking of Kunal's work projects, he was last seen in Mohit Suri's thriller "Malang". In the film, Kunal came out as a surprise package and stunned everyone with his dark side as a villainous cop, Michael Rodrigues. He is now awaiting the release of his film "Lootcase" and the second season of his web show "Abhay".

"I am grateful to be in a position to have a film like 'Malang' in my career. The way audience appreciated my role and gave me so much love, I could not have asked for more. I just want to explore new characters with each film. I don't want to limit and restrict myself. I have always wanted to become a versatile actor," Kunal added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Coronavirus daughter Kunal Kemmu
