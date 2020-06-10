Kunal Kemmu And Innaya Prepping For World Yoga Day Is The Cutest Video On Internet Today

Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya (Photo credit: Instagram)

Kunal Kemmu often indulges us more than usual when he shares pictures of his family especially his kid Inaaya. She is one of the cutest kids on the block and every update on her is wildly awaited. So today when we came across this video of the father-daughter duo prepping for World Yoga Day, we just couldn't stop smiling. Kunal is teaching Inaaya how to get the pose right and even helps her to sit like him with legs crossed. The kid tries to follow her dad's directions cutely but does her own thing most of the time. This is such an adorable video that we can watch it for hours. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pics of the ‘Pataudi Family Tree’ Made By Niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu!

Inaaya is a really talented kid. She recently sang the Birthday song for her father on her cute little piano. And she is just a few years old, you can see the passion in the video. Now, this!

Kunal however is more concerned about the bad hair day that they seem to be having. Well, we are all at home and that gives us the liberty to be however way suits us. Inaaya looks sweet in everything!