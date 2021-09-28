Lata Mangeshkar, born 28 September 1929, celebrates her 92nd birthday today. The nightingale of India, has been like a blessing to the Bollywood industry. Of course, the whole Mangeshkar family has been immensely dedicated to the field of music. When it comes to 'Lata Didi', the veteran singer has ruled the music industry for decades through her voice. She not just lent her voice for the Hindi film industry but also many other languages including Marathi which is her mother tongue. Theek Nahi Lagta Song: For Lata Mangeshkar’s Birthday, Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar To Release Her Unheard Track on September 28!

Many of them might have forgotten that she is not just a singer but has also composed brilliant tracks under the pen name 'Anandghan'. She is also a well-known artist and her contribution to Bengali music is also notable. However, as she has almost transformed the face of Bollywood music with her soothing voice, here are a few tracks that one really cannot just not remember on her special day.

Watch Lag Jaa Gale Song Here:

Movie: Woh Kaun Thi

Composer: Madan Mohan

Featured Actors: Sadhana, Manoj Kumar

Watch Neela Asmaan So Gaya Song Here:

Movie: Silsila

Composer: Shiv-Hari

Actors Featured: Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha

Watch Beeti Na Bitai Raina Song Here:

Movie: Parichay

Composer: RD Burman

Actors Featured: Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar

Watch Nainon Mein Badra Chhaaye Song Here:

Movie: Mera Saya

Composer: Madan Mohan

Actors Featured: Sunil Dutt, Sadhana

Watch Satyam Shivam Sundaram Song Here:

Movie: Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Composer: Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Actors Featured: Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman

A couple of years back, she had released the book, titled Didi Aur Main. The memoir was the Hindi translation of Marathi book Mothi Tichi Saavli by Meena Mangeshkar-Khadikar. "The book (‘Didi Aur Main’) is my gift to Didi on her 90th birthday. I have tried my best to coalesce into this book the bittersweet memories of the Mangeshkar family,” Meena Mangeshkar was quoted saying in a statement. Coming back to the songs above, these are the most celebrated songs of the singer and we cannot be thankful enough for her!

