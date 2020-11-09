Akshay Kumar presented a Diwali treat for his fans with the release of Laxmii, previously titled Laxmmi Bomb. While Akshay's Sooryavanshi is still looking forward to a theatrical release, makers of Laxmii opted for a digital release. The horror-comedy is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 9. But, the movie might have fallen prey to online piracy already within hours of going live. Screenshots of torrent links are going viral on the internet. Despite the government's ban on certain torrent sites and the strict stand against piracy, movies fall prey to the menace, time and again. Akshay's film is the latest victim. Laxmii Movie Review: Sharad Kelkar the Only Spark in Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani’s Horror-Comedy That’s Otherwise a Complete ‘Bomb’!

Despite the curb on piracy, multiple links to download Laxmii are available on the internet. Links with tags such as Watch Laxmii in HD for free, and Watch Laxmii online for free or download Laxmii are present on the internet. There are various search terms being used in order to download the full movie such as Laxmii Full Movie Download, Laxmii Full Movie Tamilrockers, Laxmii Full Movie Telegram, Laxmii Telegram links, Laxmii Full Movie HD Telegram, and so on.

The industry takes several measures to ensure that the films are protected against online piracy. But to no avail. Somehow hackers find a way to put the films online. Laxmii First Reviews Out: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Gets Polarised Reactions From Critics.

As per reports, India has seen a big spike in online piracy in the post-COVID-19 era. Online film piracy rose 62% in India in the last week of March 2020. "Somehow, we don’t seem to mind that malware attached to some of these sites may eat into our own data and damage our private systems," senior executive at a technology solutions firm told The Mint, adding that names like Stremio, Popcorn Time, 123Movies and Tamil Rockers top the list of torrent websites offering movies for free.

Laxmii is directed by Raghava Lawrence, and is the Hindi remake of his hit Tamil film, Kanchana 2. The movie also stars Kiara Advani in a key role.

