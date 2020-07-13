Finally, Kunal Kemmu fans can rejoice as the film Lootcase's poster is here. The actor shared the poster of the movie on his social media account, revealing the looks of the characters. The makers also revealed the release date of the film's release which is 31st July. The flick is slated to release on digital platform, Disney+ Hotstar along with a string of other few films. Kunal Kemmu Takes A Subtle But Classy Dig At Disney +Hotstar For Not Including Him In Virtual Press Conference (View Tweet).

Kunal took to the microblogging site to share, "I’m so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I’ve been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home:) So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July See you." On the poster, we see Kunal who seems to be set to go to work with a suitcase and his wife (Rasika Dugal) along with him. Also on the poster are Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao and Vijay Raaz in interesting characters. Check out the posters below.

Here's The Poster of Lootcase

I’m so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I’ve been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home:) So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July 😉 See you 🤗@raogajraj @RasikaDugal @RanvirShorey #VijayRaaz pic.twitter.com/jWQpYWEVkD — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) July 13, 2020

The comedy drama is helmed by Rajeh Krishnan. Just like the fate of many more movies, the film had to ditch its theatrical release on 10 April 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

