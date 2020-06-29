Disney +Hotstar's virtual press conference, that was supposed to garner all the limelight for its announcement of 7 films that would be releasing on the OTT platform, has now been reduced to being a platform that roots for nepotism and favouritism. Out of the 7 films that were to release on the OTT platform, actors of only 5 of the films were invited to speak and release their movies' posters. And this irked actors Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu, whose films Khuda Hafiz and Lootcase will also release on the OTT Platform respectively. Vidyut Jammwal vs Disney+ Hotstar: Fans Come Out in Support of Khuda Haafiz Star After Latter Calls Out the OTT Platform For Ignoring His Film (View Tweets).

A while back, Vidyut Jammwal had lashed out at Bollywood and Disney +Hotstar for only promoting 5 out of the 7 films that would be releasing on the OTT platform. Vidyut Jammwal Calls Out Bollywood and Disney+ Hotstar For Snubbing His Movie Khuda Hafiz, Says 'The Cycle Continues' Hinting at Nepotism (View Tweet).

And now, Kunal Kemmu also took a subtle dig at the platform for not inviting him but unlike Vidyut, he did not take names. Kunal's sly dig did not go unnoticed, where he said that if he were to get an equal opportunity as others on the playing field, he too would excel. Kunal Kemmu Birthday: 7 Fine Performances From the Malang Actor That Show Bollywood Is Yet to Tap His Potential.

Check Out Kunal's Tweet Below:

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai 🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

Disney +Hotstar will be releasing Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Varun Dhawan 's Coolie No: 1, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull, Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz and Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase. But Vidyut and Kunal not being invited to the press conference alongside Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar among others, has given rise to the nepotism debate that is currently rampant in Bollywood, especially after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).