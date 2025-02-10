Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s much-anticipated film Loveyapa has finally hit theatres, receiving immense love from audiences and celebrities alike. A fresh take on modern-age love and relationships, the film has been the talk of the town since its trailer release. Audiences are praising how it beautifully portrays Gen-Z romance, making it highly relatable for today’s youth. ‘Loveyapa’ Review: Netizens Praise Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Film, Say ‘It’s Rare To Find a Movie That Entertains and Educates at the Same Time’.

The film’s success is also evident in its impressive box office performance, maintaining steady momentum. Junaid and Khushi’s on-screen chemistry, coupled with a refreshing narrative, has struck a chord with viewers.

The film brought in a solid INR 1.75 crore on Day 3 of its run, bringing its total to INR 4.75 crore. The film's quirky take on new-age romance, its soulful songs, and the captivating chemistry and performances of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor have significantly contributed to its success. ‘Loveyapa’ Movie Review: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor Are the Surprise Packages of This Sharp and Witty Romcom.

Loveyapa is expected to maintain its strong momentum in the coming days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phantom Studios (@fuhsephantom)

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Watch Loveyapa in cinemas now!

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)