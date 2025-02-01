The promotional whirlwind for the upcoming film Loveyapa continues as stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor head to Pune to connect with fans and celebrate local culture. Following successful promotional events in Mumbai and Lucknow, the duo brought their charm to the cultural hub of Maharashtra, making it a memorable experience for Puneites. ‘Loveyapa’: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor Set To Promote Their Film on Indian Idol 15 (Watch Video).

The highlight of the day came when the actors indulged in one of Pune's most beloved dishes — misal pav. Known for its spicy flavours and comforting appeal, the dish is a staple in the city, and both Junaid and Khushi were seen enjoying the local delicacy with excitement. Their casual and candid moments with fans, combined with their love for Pune's rich food culture, made for a delightful day of promotions.

‘Loveyapa’ Stars Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan Enjoy Misal Pav in Pune

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for 7th February 2025 to embark on this enchanting journey of love!