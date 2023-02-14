Madhubala is a name that epitomises grace, style, beauty, talent and subtle sensuality that is extremely hard to find in today's actresses. She had these feminie charms which exuded from the movies she did. But if you notice, she is never overly doled out in jewellery or makeup. However, those black and white prints while making her look regal, left us wanting more. And then there was an explosion of coloured images of Madhubala on the internet. Everyone tried to add more twinkle to her already pristine face with the stroke of colour. Here are a few of the pictures that we liked. Madhubala Birth Anniversary: Just 20 Pictures Of The Late Actress That Epitomises Grace And Elegance.

Breathing life in a photo

Sparkling and golden

“Mughal-e-Azam is the first Black & White film in the world to be released to have been re-released in colour in theatres!” And Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical is a grand production that brought the classic to life! pic.twitter.com/Er4Ay3APkl — Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical (@mughaleazamplay) May 12, 2018

Malika-e-husn Madhubala

The coy her

That smile...so colourful

Madhubala (Photo credit: Twitter)

Madhubala's beauty couldn't be explained in words. Even in the monochrome era, she had an amazing glow on her face. Who knew at that time what kind of hardships, trouble and stress she was hiding behind that beautiful smile?

