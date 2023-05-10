Popular singer Palash Sen's latest musical short film "Jaane Khuda" delves into the complexities of emotions and relationships in contemporary India. He said that his band Euphoria is known to push the envelope with each of their cinematic offerings and have tried to do exactly that with this film. Talking about it, Sen says: "I have made a humble attempt to contribute to the constantly evolving form of Story telling and musical expression. Euphoria is known to push the envelope with each of our cinematic offerings and we have tried to do exactly that with this film." Manish Malhotra to Design Outfits For Nigerian Singer Rema For His ‘Calm Down India’ Tour.

"In a modern day India, love and relationships are a completely different ball game. As much as people would like to believe that they are free, it's their own insecurities and self doubt that puts the shackles on them. We have tried our best to tell maybe our story or maybe yours." Accompanied by a soothing ballad from Sen's band Euphoria, the film takes the viewers on a captivating 9-minute journey to Bir, Himachal Pradesh, exploring the lives of Zayn (played by Sen) and Piu (portrayed by debutante Preeti Verma). Shahana Goswami Birthday: Did You The Actress Played A Taxi Driver in Acclaimed Singer Dido’s Short Film? (Watch Video).

Sen pays homage to his late mentor, the legendary filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, known for his iconic Euphoria music videos such as "Maaeri", "Dhoom Pichuck", "Aana Meri Gully", and "Mehfuz", by dedicating this film to him. In the picturesque town of Bir, Palash portrays the role of a divorced BnB host, while Preeti Varma takes on the character of a young tourist who has recently been betrayed by her partner during a brief mountain getaway.

Palash Sen's Jaane Khuda

Both individuals appear to be escaping from their tumultuous pasts and current circumstances, harbouring no expectations for the future. Amid their journey through the enchanting landscapes of Himachal, they stumble upon not only each other but also their own true selves.

