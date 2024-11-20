Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza Cast Their Vote in Latur; Support Amit Deshmukh’s Campaign (Watch Videos)

Polling for the Maharashtra Assembly elections is taking place across 288 constituencies. Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza cast their votes in Latur, where Riteish’s brother, Amit Deshmukh, is contesting the election for the fourth time from the Latur City Assembly Constituency, having won three consecutive terms previously.

    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza Cast Their Vote in Latur; Support Amit Deshmukh's Campaign (Watch Videos)

    Polling for the Maharashtra Assembly elections is taking place across 288 constituencies. Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza cast their votes in Latur, where Riteish’s brother, Amit Deshmukh, is contesting the election for the fourth time from the Latur City Assembly Constituency, having won three consecutive terms previously.

    Bollywood IANS| Nov 20, 2024 12:08 PM IST
    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza Cast Their Vote in Latur; Support Amit Deshmukh’s Campaign (Watch Videos)
    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza (Photo Credit: X)

    The polling for Maharashtra Assembly elections is being held across 288 constituencies in the state, and the entertainment capital of the country is turning out in huge numbers to exercise their right to vote. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Farhan Akhtar and Ali Fazal Step Out Early To Cast Their Votes (View Pics).

    Actor-producer John Abraham was seen arriving to cast his vote. The actor, who was one of the early voters in the maximum city, was dressed in a casual all black outfit. The actor even posed for a selfie after casting his vote.

    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza Cast Their Votes at Latur Polling Station

     

     

    Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the phenomenal success of his recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, was also seen arriving to cast his vote at a polling station in Jamnabai Narsee International School in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

    Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also cast their votes at a polling station in Latur, Riteish’s brother Amit Deshmukh, the oldest son of Vilasrao Deshmukh, is running for election for the fourth time from the Latur City Assembly Constituency. He has earlier won three consecutive elections.

    A few days ago, Riteish had delivered a fiery speech in support of his brother, the videos of which are going viral on social media.

    Other actors like Ali Fazal, Ahana Kumra also cast their votes along with director Kabir Khan.

    This time around, 4136 candidates are contesting elections across 288 constituencies in Maharashtra, the state with the highest GDP per capita, and by virtue of it, the highest economy. The fight is intense with alliances from both sides locking horns with each other. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 87-Year-Old Actress Shubha Khote Casts Her Vote With Daughter Bhavana Balsavar, Shows Off Her Inked Finger Outside Polling Booth (Watch Video).

    While Uddhav Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has joined forces with Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar to form Maha Vikas Aghadi, the other side has BJP forming an alliance with Eknath Shinde branching out of the original Shiv Sena (retaining the party symbol) and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar, who branched out of his uncle’s original NCP for Mahayuti, the ruling alliance.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2024 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Bollywood IANS| Nov 20, 2024 12:08 PM IST
    Amit Deshmukh Assembly Elections 2024 Genelia D'Souza Maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Maharashtra Election Maharashtra elections Riteish Deshmukh vote voting
