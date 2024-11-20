As the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 kicked off, several eminent personalities, including Bollywood stars, turned up early to cast their votes on Wednesday (November 20). Veteran actress Shubha Khote was also spotted outside a polling booth. The yesteryear actress, known for films like Sasural, Sanjog and Gol Maal, was seen exiting a polling centre in Mumbai along with her daughter Bhavana Balsavar. The actress cheerfully waved at the paps outside the location and showed off her inked finger, motivating other citizens to perform their civic duties. Polling for all 288 assembly seats began at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM today. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Farhan Akhtar and Ali Fazal Step Out Early To Cast Their Votes (View Pics).

Veteran Actress Shubha Khote Casts Her Vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

