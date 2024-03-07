Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary football figure, inspires the narrative of Ajay Devgn and Priya Mani's film Maidaan. Today, on March 7, the much-awaited trailer for Ajay Devgn's upcoming sports drama, Maidaan, was unveiled, offering audiences an enticing glimpse into the story centred around the iconic coach. Rahim's profound influence on Indian football during his era is showcased in the trailer, echoing Ajay Devgn's portrayal of determination post-independence. Scenes portray Rahim's relentless efforts to forge a formidable team, backed by Priya Mani, who considers football her 'soul'. The trailer culminates with Ajay's stirring dialogue, evoking unity and resolve. The accompanying anthem, “Team India Hain Hum,” aims to inspire athletes nationwide. Maidaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn Shines As Legendary Indian Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Film To Release Worldwide on Eid 2024! (Watch Video).

For those who wish to know more about Syed Abdul Rahim, scroll down to read about the man who inspired Ajay Devgn’s character and the story of Maidaan!

Who is Syed Abdul Rahim?

Syed Abdul Rahim, also known as Rahim Saab, was a former footballer, coach, and manager of the Indian national team. He was born on August 17, 1909, in Hyderabad. Prior to his football career, Rahim worked as a school teacher. He transitioned to sports education after studying physical education and eventually became a coach of the Indian football team in 1950.

Rahim is hailed as "the architect of modern Indian football," overseeing significant successes during his tenure. Under his guidance, India clinched gold at the 1951 and 1962 Asian Games and reached the semi-finals of the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne. Rahim passed away on June 11, 1963, at the age of 53, leaving behind a lasting legacy in Indian football.

Maidaan Release

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan features a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. AR Rahman composed the music, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Eid 2024, including in IMAX format.

