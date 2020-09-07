Malaika Arora finally confirmed on Monday that she has tested positive for Covid-19, after speculative reports did the rounds that she has contracted the coronavirus. Malaika shared the news officially on Instagram. Revealing that she has been infected by the virus, she added that she is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home. "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctors and authorities. I request all of you stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love Malaika Arora," Malaika wrote. Malaika Arora Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Beau Arjun Kapoor

News of Malaika being infected started doing the rounds shortly after her good friend Arjun Kapoor announced on Sunday that he had tested Covid-19 positive. Arjun had shared the news on Instagram. ""It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I am asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine," he wrote. Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan: Celebs Who Recently Tested Positive for COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

"I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," Arjun added.

