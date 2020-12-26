Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor shocked everyone when they made their relationship Insta official. The two love to spend quality time together and often take it to social media to express their affection for each other as well. It so happens, that when Arjun and Malaika tested positive for Covid-19 virus, the two even went into isolation together. The actress opened up about her experience during an interview and called it a fun time. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Are No Longer Keen to Hide Their Relationship, Here's Proof – See Pic.

In a recent interview with Zoom, the actress was asked to name an entertaining actor she would want to be in lockdown. Malaika coyly says, “I was in quarantine with an actor and he is very entertaining." The interviewer confirms it Arjun to which Malaika replied, "The in There is never a dull moment with him. He keeps making fun of me, so I am only laughing. For me, he super fun and entertaining.” Seeing the glow on her face, we think the two had a good time during the quarantine.

Apart from this, Malaika also got really emotional talking about her son Arhaan. She revealed that her son will soon be flying for his further studies abroad and she is not at all ready for the separation. Calling it a new phase in her life, she said she is not prepared for it. She also talked about spending Christmas away from her family and said that more important than visiting her family is staying at home and being safe. Malaika Arora Shares a Pic With Arjun Kapoor, Says 'Never a Dull Moment When You Are Around'.

Arjun and Malaika had contracted the virus during the month of September. Arjun took to social media to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was asymptomatic. Soon after that the news of girlfriend Malaika Arora having tested positive followed. Arjun had started shooting for his cross-border love story starring Rakul Preet and John Abraham a few weeks before he tested positive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2020 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).