Former Bollywood diva Mandakini revealed that her heart has been shattered into pieces as her father passed away on Wednesday. Sharing the unfortunate news on social media, Mandakini dropped a picture of her late father on her official Instagram handle. The Ram Teri Ganga Maili actress revealed that her father breathed his last on Tuesday morning. P Madhavan, Malayalam Actress Kavya Madhavan’s Father, Dies at 75 in Chennai.

"My heart is shattered today… I lost my beloved father this morning. No words can express the pain of this goodbye. Thank you, Papa, for your endless love, wisdom, and blessings. You will forever live in my heart.!," she wrote on the photo-sharing app. Mandakini is married to a Buddhist monk, Dr Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur, who runs a Tibetan Herbal Centre. The couple has two children - a son named Rabbil and a daughter named Rabze Innaya. Post becoming a follower of the Dalai Lama, Mandakini runs classes in Tibetan yoga. Back in the early 1990s, Mandakini made headlines for her alleged linkup to gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Mandakini Mourns the Passing of Her Father Joseph

She was even spotted with the gangster in Dubai. Although the actress admitted to meeting Dawood, she denied any allegations of having an affair with him. The linkup adversely affected her career and public image. Mandakini rose to fame with her role in the 1985 movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Produced and directed by Raj Kapoor, the project starred Kapoor's youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor, as the lead opposite her. After Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mandakini went on to be a part of several films such as Dance Dance along with Mithun, Kahan Hai Kanoon opposite Aditya Pancholi, and "Pyaar Karke Dekho" with Govinda. Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Responds with Epic ‘Zip It’ Reaction to Paparazzi When Asked About Her Husband amid Divorce Rumours (Watch Viral Video).

She is also credited for her work in the movies Jung Baaz, Sheshnaag, and Taqdeer Ka Tamasha, along with others. Mandakini's last on-screen appearance was back in 1996 with the film Zordaar. Helmed by Ajay Kashyap, the project featured Govinda, Aditya Pancholi, and Neelam in significant roles.

