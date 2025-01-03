Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World, began the New Year on a spiritual note by seeking blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Manushi visited the temple to offer her prayers and start 2025 with positivity. She also shared her images from her visit on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “First post of 2025.” Akshay Kumar Takes a Break From Work To Celebrate New Year 2025 With Twinkle Khanna and Kids in Jaipur (Watch Video).

In the images, the Samrat Prithviraj actress stands with folded hands as she offers her prayers. A pandit is also seen applying tilak on her forehead.

Manushi Chhillar Offers Prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple

In her previous post, the actress shared a heartwarming reflection on the year gone by, calling it "the most beautiful ending to an incredible year." She expressed how 2024 was filled with countless moments to celebrate, but nothing could match the joy she experienced with her close friends.

From dancing and singing to competing in a pageant and laughing together, the memories they created were truly special. Manushi also extended her gratitude to Akshay Kumar, thanking him for bringing everyone together for an unforgettable experience.

She captioned the post, “The most beautiful ending to an incredible year

While 2024 had lots lots to celebrate, nothing can match the fun I had with these girls We danced, we sang, we competed at a pageant and we laughed louder than ever!!! Thank you @akshaykumar sir for bringing us all together.”

On the professional front, Manushi Chhillar made her acting debut with the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, alongside Akshay Kumar. In the film, she portrayed the brave and determined princess Sanyogita.

Following her successful debut, Manushi appeared in several films, including Operation Valentine, The Great Indian Family, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Sonam Kapoor Celebrates New Year 2025 with Anand Ahuja and Son Vayu, Shares Special Trip Highlights (View Pics).

Manushi will next star in the upcoming thriller Tehran, directed by debutant Arun Gopalan. The film, which also features John Abraham in the lead, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and is said to be inspired by true events.

