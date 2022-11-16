Meenakshi Sheshadri quit movies and decided to be a homemaker sometime in the late 90s. But before that happened, the actress had an enviable career with all kinds of movies under her belt from commercial blockbusters like Hero and Shehenshah to art house classics like Swati. The actress also dabbled in other languages with Tamil being one of them. But what you may not be aware of is that her Tamil debut has a Sridevi connection. Yes, you read right. The actress played Sridevi's role from Mr. India in her first Tamil movie titled En Rathathin Rathame. Meenakshi Sheshadri Birthday: Five Underrated Roles Of The Actress That You Should Know About.

En Rathathin Rathame also stars K Bhagyaraj in the role of Anil Kapoor and the movie was released in 1989. The film however couldn't replicate the success of the Hindi original. 28 Years Of Damini: Did You Know Aamir Khan Did His First Item Song For The Film And Also Promoted Andaz Apna Apna With His Cameo? (Watch Video).

The film’s influence spread across India and was remade in Tamil and Kannada too. The Kannada version was called Jai Karnataka starring rebel star Ambareesh, and the Tamil version En Rathathin Rathame Starring Bhagyaraj etc. pic.twitter.com/qVrHOIZ2u9 — India Wants To Know - Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) October 9, 2022

You can check out the movie on YouTube. Meenakshi Sheshadri looks as resplendent as ever. Mr India was also remade in Kannada where Anil Kapoor's look was replicated as well.

