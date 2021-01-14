January 15 is celebrated as Army Day and Guru Randhawa grabbed the opportunity to release a new soulful track in the honour of the bravehearts. Titled Mehendi Wale Haath, the song is about a soldier, his lady love Sanjana Sanghi and an incomplete love story. The makers of the song had been teasing the fans with the posters and teaser of the song and had raised the anticipation for its release. Today, they treated the fans with a video of the song which is as beautiful as the song. Sanjana Sanghi Packs a Floral Punch With Her Sequined Saree.

The song is shot beautifully with a backdrop of a wedding where Sanjana mesmerises you with her beautiful bridal avatar. Guru Randhawa is seen as a soldier in this song. While the beautiful lyrics of the song play out, you get to see Guru and Sanjana's love story. Guru is asked to go on an important mission with the rest of the soldiers and is not allowed to go home. Sanjana on the other is getting married and it is her Mehendi day. She starts seeing Randhawa everywhere and misses him badly. The singer is also in distress and is missing the love of her life while going on the mission. She keeps waiting but Randhawa never returns. While he lays out the mission successfully, the Dil Bechara actress gets married to someone else.

The video of the song is very emotional and the lyrics do absolute justice to them. Released under the banner of Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the video of the song has been directed by Arvind Khaira. Guru Randhawa has lent his vocal for the song and the music has been given by Sachet-Parampara. The lyrics of the beautiful track have been written by Sayeed Qadri. Guru Randhawa Performs Live After 3 Months with Precautions and Social Distancing Measures.

From playing a Punjabi munda to donning the role of an army man, says Guru Randhawa, “Mehendi Wale Haath will be a beginning of a new journey for me, all thanks to Bhushanji for giving me this song. This song is something very different than my previous music and that is what attracted me to be a part of the song. ” Speaking about debuting in singles, says Sanjana Sanghi, “For me, it was the beautiful message behind Mehendi Waale Haath and collaborating with Guru & T-Series that made Mehendi Waale Haath an instant yes.”

Coming to her professional front, the actress will be next seen with Aditya Roy Kapur in Om: The Battle Within. She has already started shooting for the same and is looking forward to more announcements. Until then, we have this beautiful song to listen that should keep us going!

