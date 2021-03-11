Mohit Chauhan, one of the most melodious singers of Bollywood, celebrates his birthday today. You won't find him singing as often as Arijit Singh but when he does he takes the nation by storm. The Rockstar album has proved extremely talented the singer is. We are one of the fortunate people who were with his rise since Silk Route and Dooba dooba rehta hai came into existence. He soon enough moved completely to playback singing and we are glad. He belongs to a handful of few who make Bollywood music still delightful. Mohit Chauhan Breaks His Silence on Tanishk Bagchi’s Masakali 2.0, Says ‘Why Call It Masakali When It Doesn’t Even Sound Like Original’

Often people talk about Masakali or Kun Faya Kun when asked about their favourite Mohit Chauhan songs. Hence we have decided to remind you of those unpopular gems by Chauhan that didn't get the hype they deserved. Presenting seven of Mohit Chauhan's most underrated songs ever...

Guncha - Mei Meri Patni Aur Woh

It's such a beautiful and soulful melody that it leaves you in a trance. Amazing lyrics aided by Chauhan's flawless voice uplifts your mood instantly

Khoon Chala - Rang De Basanti

A deeply stimulating, heart-wrenching and powerful song from Rang De Basanti is everything we wanted to say about our country. Chauhan's unusual voice makes this song in our ears even after it's done playing.

Is this love? - Kismet Konnection

Falling in love is so easy when Mohit Chauhan sings a romantic track. This song just does so many things to our hearts, even when it's single.

Tune jo na kaha - New York

Although it isn't an underappreciated song, the song is very rarely played these days which qualifies it for the list. Unrequited love with that voice...nothing can seem more complete than this!

Rab ka shukrana - Jannat 2

There will be very few people who even remember this song. A melody that has aged so well that it just deserves to be played on a loop, all thanks to Mohit Chauhan.

Tere mere beech mein - Shudh Desi Romance

A playful and fun song from the movie shows what Mohit Chauhan can do with his voice.

Man Lafanga - Lafangey Parinde

The laidback quality of Mohit Chauhan's voice gels perfectly with the way this song is shot. Slow, steady and extremely sweet!

When it's Mohit Chauhan, it's so difficult to choose one favourite. What do you think? What's your favourite Chauhan number?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).