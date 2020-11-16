We are in the 21st century. Yet, there are many primitive minds around who think that a woman is just about her looks. In the entertainment industry, the sexism works tenfolds. Being a woman in the society is not easy, and if you happen to be the one from the film fraternity it gets tougher. Being a victim of patriarchy is very normal in the world of lights, camera, action. Shedding some light on the same, prominent actress Mona Ambegaonkar revealed on Twitter that how she once faced sexism by none other than Shekhar Kapur. Shekhar Kapur Cites Examples of Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand Launching Rishi Kapoor, Vijay Anand, Says 'Not About Nepotism, It's About Opening Gates to New Talent'.

It so happened that a Twitter user named Siddharth asked a question to one and all which read, 'What feels like it's not sexist but is actually sexist?'. While there were numerous replies to this thought-provoking question, even Mona Ambegaonkar replied to it by saying, "Actresses should not be too intelligent. Keep your brain at home when you go to work in front of the camera. @shekharkapur said this to me. Intelligent actresses are not attractive." Shekhar Kapur is the New FTII President and Chairman of Its Governing Council.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Actresses should not be too intelligent. Keep your brain at home when you go to work in front of the camera. @shekharkapur said this to me. Intelligent actresses are not attractive. https://t.co/UreoQkreGp — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) November 15, 2020

Well, now we wonder, what Shekhar Kapur has to say on this remark. Talking about veteran star Mona, kudos to her for speaking up her mind. Sexism exists in each and every field and not just films but when an actress unabashedly and blatantly calls out the gender bias, it is truly inspiring. Stay tuned!

