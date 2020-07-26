Shekhar Kapur has been actively involved in the dialogue that has opened up about nepotism ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The director has spoken at length about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suffering. Recently, the director took to Twitter to comment on the nepotism debate giving examples of Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand. Kapur insisted on the point that its about introducing 'new talent' because that is what drives the industry. Shekhar Kapur Intends To Make Paani As Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput But With This Condition.

In his recent take on nepotism, the director wrote, "Raj Kapoor took his son in a film. Gave us amazing Rishi Kapoor. Dev Anand gave his brother a break. Gave us brilliant Vijay Anand. Films like Guide, Teesri Manzil. Its not about Nepotism. Its about opening gates to raw new talent. For its new talent that drives our film industry." The director hinted at nepotism also resulting in the induction of new talent in the industry. Shekhar Kapur Slams R Balki Over His ‘Find Me a Better Actor than Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor’ Remark.

Check Out His Tweet Here:

Raj Kapoor took his son in a film. Gave us amazing Rishi Kapoor. Dev Anand gave his brother a break. Gave us brilliant Vijay Anand. Films like Guide, Teesri Manzil. Its not about Nepotism. Its about opening gates to raw new talent. For its new talent that drives our film industry — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 26, 2020

Recently when director R Balki had spoken about nepotism and came in support of star kids calling Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt 'finest' actors in Bollywood, Shekhar Kapur responding to him wrote about Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che and wrote, "Three new young actors at that time. And stunning believable performances by each"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).