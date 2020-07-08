Mouni Roy is officially homesick. After being in Abu Dhabi ever since the COVID-19 pandemic led lockdown was out in place, the actress had been staying out in the UAE with her childhood bestie. In fact, a few months back, the actress mother had slipped in her bathroom, but Mouni couldn’t make it back to India. However, better late than never. With work resuming soon, all that Mouni has to do is decide on a return date. However, the actress is dying to return to India and meet her mother ASAP. Mouni Roy Poses in Bikini and Her Pictures Are Equal Parts Goofy and Sexy.

However, Mouni has also utilised her 3 months to fruition. Revealing how she spent her break time during the lockdown, Mouni told BT, "I am learning to cook from my mother, and have been asking her for traditional Bengali recipes. There was a time when I hated entering the kitchen, but today, I am an expert cook. I can make Bengali egg curry, begun poshto, phool kopir dalna and Bengali soya bean. I have also taken to baking and made marble cake and banana bread." Mouni Roy Shares Her Ordeal On Being Stuck In Abu Dhabi For More Than a Month Due to COVID-19 Restrictions (Watch Video).

The actress, who has been staying with her bestie is her happiest best. But 'Home is where the heart is' right? Reveals the Made In China actress, "I am enjoying my stay here, in the company of my friend, who I grew up with, and her family. However, I am missing my mother and brother, who are in Cooch Behar (West Bengal). I am dying to come back to India, but I haven’t finalised a return date yet."

