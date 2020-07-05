Mouni Roy knows how to keep her fans happy. The actress, who shot to international fame with Naagin, is often seen posting sexy and hot pictures of herself on her social media. Well, it takes efforts to break the TV actress image in India. And, Mouni has been doing it beautifully. Mouni took to her Instagram page to share a bunch of goofy, sexy pictures where she is seen sitting by the pool in a bikini and sarong. It is tough to figure if the actress has resumed work or these are old pictures. Mouni Roy Is Tantalizing AF All Whilst Slaying the Monochrome Vibe!

Mouni's caption did not help either. She wrote, "@masoomabilgrami_ didnt lemme finish making my fluffy bun". A little internet stalking tells us that the actress is in Dubai over the weekend. Mouni Roy Is Fit, Fab and Sexy As She Flaunts Those Abs In Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pics).

Check Out Mouni Roy's Instagram Pictures Here:

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in the movies like Romeo Akbar Walter, Gold, and Made in China. She will be next seen in the superhero fantasy film, Brahmastra, backed by Dharma Productions and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Rumour has it that the actress will be playing the antagonist in the film featuring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, plus Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in cameo appearances. Rumour also has it that the actress has bagged Mogul opposite Aamir Khan.

