Anees Bazmee's upcoming psychological and action thriller titled 'Naam' starring Ajay Devgn is all set to release this summer. The makers are eyeing May-July for the release of the film. It is in talks for either a theatrical or an OTT release. Thursday Throwback: When Ajay Devgn Played an Amnesiac Action Hero in Anees Bazmee’s Unreleased Thriller ‘Naam’ – Watch Leaked Trailer.

'Naam' is a psychological thriller in which a person loses his memory and embarks on a journey to find his identity. The film has been shot in Switzerland and Mumbai. The film marks Bazmee's fourth collaboration with Ajay after 'Hulchul', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and 'Deewangee'. It has now been acquired by Gujarat-based real estate mogul and Bollywood producer Anil Roongta and will be released under the banner of Roongta Entertainment. Anees Bazmee Shares a Throwback Still of Ajay Devgn’s Unreleased Movie Clicked in Switzerland.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

. @ajaydevgn 's #Naam directed by @BazmeeAnees is all set for a summer release. It's a suspense psychological thriller where the audiences will enjoy the actor's action-laden youthful look. The movie is being produced by #RoongtaEntertainment#AjayDevgn #AneesBazmee #AnilRoongta pic.twitter.com/MUQYq3jlJI — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) April 27, 2022

Roongta on 'Naam' says, "Naam is truly special for me because it also marks the fourth collaboration of the superhit jodi of Ajay and Anees post 'Deewangee', 'Pyaar toh hona hi tha' and 'Hulchul'. Ajay is fantastic to work with, he puts a lot into playing any character yet always looks effortless on screen!" On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently promoting 'Runway 34'.