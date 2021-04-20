Actress Radhika Madan is currently spending time with her family in the city. She uploaded a picture on Tuesday to inform that she is celebrating the festival of Ashtmi with family after years. Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 4: Vaishno Devi Aarti Live Streaming to Worship Devi Kushmanda On the Fourth Day of Navaratri (Watch Video).

The actress uploaded a picture holding poori-chana on Instagram with the caption: "Celebrated Ashtmi at home after years! Don't know how many years. #countingtheBlessing," Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 6: Vaishno Devi Aarti Live Streaming to Worship Maa Katyani on the Sixth Day of Navaratri (Watch Video).

Check Out Radhika Madan's Instagram Story Below:

Radhika Madan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ashtami marks the eighth day of the nine-day of the Navratri festival. Radhika will next be seen in the film Shiddat, co-starring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2021 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).