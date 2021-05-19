Birthday boy Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a success story that should be an inspiration to many of the struggling outsiders in Bollywood. Beginning with bit roles in films like Sarfarosh, Munna Bhai MBBS, Shool etc, It took more than a decade for the actor to start leaving a mark, first with a supporting role in Peepli Live!, a small but impactful role in New York and then a breakout performance in Kahaani! Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday: From Photograph To Kahaani, 5 Awesome Movies Of The Actor And Where To Watch Them.

Anurag Kashyap then promoted the actor in lead roles through Gangs of Wasseypur. From thereon, there was no turning back for this fantastic performer who has stunned us with his performances in The Lunchbox, Badlapur, Kick, Raees, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manto, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, TV series Sacred Games etc.

However, there are some lesser- seen films of the actor, most of them critically acclaimed, that have went under the radar over his more mainstream releases. Thankfully, most of them are available on OTT platforms like YouTube, Netflix and Hotstar, so if you like to explore more of Nawaz's body of work, do check out these 10 movies.

Liar's Dice

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Geetanjali Thapa in Liar's Dice

Moothon fame Geetu Mohandas made her directorial debut with Liar's Dice in 2013. The movie is about a woman who is on a journey to search for her missing husband, with her daughter. Nawaz plays a man she meets during the journey, who agrees to help her. Liar's Dice failed to get a proper theatrical release, though it received a lot critical acclaim and honours, with a National Award for its lead actress, Geetanjali Thapa.

You can watch Liar's Dice on Netflix.

Shorts

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Shorts

An anthology of five segments, each directed by different directors (Neeraj Ghaywan of Sacred Games being one of them). Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in the segment directed by Rohit Pandey, which is a surreal dark drama revolving around death. The movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Viineet Kumar, Shweta Tripathi, among others.

You can watch Shorts on YouTube (on a Pay and Watch basis).

Monsoon Shootout

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Monsoon Shootout

A neo-noir crime thriller, Monsoon Shootout stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Varma in the lead, along with Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Thapa, Sreejita De and Tannishtha Chatterjee. Nawaz plays a dreaded gangster on the run, while Varma is a rookie cop who catches him, with his decision to kill or spare him giving the films its unique twist. Or should I say, twists!

You can watch Monsoon Shootout on Disney+ Hotstar.

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a small-time detective who goes through an existential crisis while handling his latest assignment. The movie, that got delayed for years, saw an OTT release in 2020. The acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta has directed this movie, that also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Niharika Singh. Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is ‘Ghazab’ in This ‘Ajab’ Film About the Disconnect in the Human World.

You can watch Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa on Eros Now.

Lateef

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Lateef

Never heard of Lateef? Don't worry, even Nawaz doesn't want you to hear of that. Originally a short film starring him shot in 2005, the makers added new scenes and actors to make it into a feature-length film to cash in on the actor's post-Gangs of Wasseypur popularity.

Lateef is available on YouTube.

Chittagong

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vega Tamotia in Chittagong

Getting a limited release in 2012, Chittagong, directed by Bedabrata Pain, comes with the unfortunate luck of being overshadowed by Ashutosh Gowariker's starrier Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey. Both the films were about the Chittagong Uprising of 1930. When the Gowariker film flopped, it also affected Chittagong, which was sad since this was a much better film with a beautiful soundtrack by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Also just check out the cast - Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Vijay Varma (in his debut). Isn't that an enticing factor enough?

You can watch Chittagong on YouTube (on a Pay and View basis).

Miss Lovely

Niharika Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Miss Lovely

Screened at Cannes, TIFF and Rotterdam film festivals, Ashim Ahluwalia's Miss Lovely received widespread acclaim for its surreal, neo-noir flairs. The movie is get against the backdrop of sleazy horror filmmaking in Bollywood, focussing on two brothers engaged in this field. Nawaz and Anil George play the brothers, and former Miss India Niharika Singh plays the mysterious woman who comes in their lives.

You can watch Miss Lovely on Amazon Prime Video.

Haraamkhor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi in Haraamkhor

In this 2017 film directed by Shlok Sharma, Nawaz plays an irascible rural school-teacher, a married man who has an affair with his reluctant student, played by Shweta Tripathi. While the movie's release went under the radar, some of the scenes from Haraamkhor have become popular memes online.

You can watch Haraamkhor on Disney+ Hotstar.

Patang

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Patang

Set in Ahmedabad, the movie is about the kite-flying festival prevalent in the city and revolves around a dysfunctional family. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie also stars Seema Biswas and Sugandha Garg.

You can watch Patang on YouTube (on a Pay and View basis).

Ghoomketu

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Ghoomketu

Ghoomketu has him as a struggling Bollywood writer who loses his script one day and seeks the help of the police in retrieving it. The movie also stars Anurag Kashyap as the police constable who has to help him. Ghoomketu also has star cameos in Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Sonakshi Sinha. Ghoomketu Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Meta Comedy Is Clunky and Totally Off the Mark!

You can watch Ghoomketu on Zee5. So what are you waiting for? Let's star bingeing on these movies, while in lockdown.

