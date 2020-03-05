Neena Gupta Wants to Work Opposite Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor! Bollywood, You Better Listen!

Neena Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

haven't we had enough talks about Bollywood actors being cast opposite much much younger actresses in movies? Nope, we have not. Because, the industry still thinks actresses have a shelf-life. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, veteran actress Neena Gupta was discussing if there will ever be a time when older heroines will be cast opposite younger actors. "I don't think that era will come. It is my wish to work opposite Hrithik Roshan," Neena weighed in. Neena Gupta Drops Pearls Of Wisdom in Her 'Sach Kahu Toh' Instagram Video, Says Don't Fall For a Married Man.

“Why can’t I be opposite Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan? I’m not saying, Ranbir Kapoor. I am not that stupid," she chuckled. We'd absolutely loved to see Neena and Ranbir in the same film. Not stupid at all.

Neena also remained wishful. She further added, "They work with actresses who are like 20-25 years younger than them, right? So by that logic, I can romance Ranbir also. Why not?”

"It will take some time to happen in our country," she concluded.

At one point, Neena also commented on women liberation. "People are getting divorced so quickly. Because women are earning they are not taking any s**t from the man. And this happens because men are not liberated enough. So I think we need a men lib movement. Women are already liberated,” she said. Neena Gupta Recalls a Funny Encounter with a Tamilian Airline Staff Member Who Gave a Perfect Reply on Why She Didn’t Watch Badhaai Ho Yet.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan, giving a stellar performance. Before that, she was seen in Kangana Ranaut led Panga, where she had a small but very impactful role. The actress will be next seen in 83 in a cameo role. She also shot for Dibaker Bannerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, for which she shot in 2018. The first trailer of the film showed Neena in a very interesting role.