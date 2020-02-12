Neena Gupta Recalls a Funny Encounter with a Tamilian Airline Staff Member Who Gave a Perfect Reply on Why She Didn’t Watch Badhaai Ho Yet

Neena Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Veteran actress Neena Gupta does not like middle seats on flights. Recently, she shared a funny airport anecdote revealing her prejudice. "Once when I was travelling by flight, I was allotted a middle seat. I went to the customer support staff to request for a window seat or an aisle seat," Neena said. However, the actress couldn't get a seat of her choice, so she decided to take resort to her celebrity status. She tried telling the staff member that she is a Bollywood actress. Neena Gupta Asks Google to Reduce Her Age After Donning a New Hairstyle, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Rhea Kapoor Love Panga Actress’ New Look (View Pic)

"I told her I had acted in 'Badhaai Ho' but she didn't recognise me. I questioned her why she hasn't watched such a great film. She countered me asking if I watched Tamil movies," recalled Neena on The Kapil Sharma Show, about her encounter with the support staff lady, who was a Tamilian. Neena Gupta Reveals Anurag Kashyap Wanted to Cast Older Actresses for ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ but Gave in to Financers’ Demands.

Neena will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, with her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao