The upcoming film Neeyat, which stars Vidya Balan as the protagonist, had its sound work done at the famous Abbey Road Studios which has been a home to the likes of Beatles, Pink Floyd, Amy Winehouse and more recently Ed Sheeran, Adele and Lady Gaga. The film is a suspense-thriller and revolves around the story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) investigating inexplicable killings at a billionaire's party where nothing is as it seems and all suspects have a secret or two. Neeyat: Vidya Balan to Make Big Screen Return with Anu Menon’s Murder Mystery, Film to Hit Theatres on July 7 (View Poster).

The film features an ensemble cast including Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles. Vidya Balan Is Always Involved With Her Films and Finds It Is Heartbreaking When It Flops.

Talking about the Abbey Road Studios, it is one of the world's premier destinations for film scoring with illustrious movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark, the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, movies from the Harry Potter series, Black Panther, 1917, Avengers: Endgame including the Oscar winning scores of Gravity and The Shape of Water. Neeyat, produced by Prime Video and the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Anu Menon, will hit the theatres across the world on July 7.

