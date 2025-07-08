Fans of new-age Bollywood can rejoice as we have an exciting update about Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and South Indian actress Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film. The movie has been tentatively titled Ek Din. Initially, Aamir Khan had planned to release the movie on Valentine's Day 2025, but Junaid made his theatrical debut with Loveyapa alongside Khushi Kapoor. The movie did below-average business at the box office but received a positive response for its performances. While Sai Pallavi is grabbing headlines for her role in Ramayana, the film she shot with Junaid Khan has now lost its original release date. Ramayana 2026 Movie Cast: Full List of Who Plays Who in Nitesh Tiwari’s Mythological Epic.

Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan’s ‘Ek Din’ Gets Release Date

Amid all the buzz surrounding Ramayana, trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday (July 8) unveiled the release date of Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan's upcoming film Ek Din. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "AAMIR KHAN - MANSOOR KHAN REUNITE: SAI PALLAVI - JUNAID KHAN STARRER 'EK DIN' TO RELEASE ON 7 NOV 2025... #EkDin – which marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of #SaiPallavi and #JunaidKhan – is set for a theatrical release on 7 Nov 2025." Ek Din is set to hit the theatres on November 7, 2025, which means that this will be Sai Pallavi's Hindi film debut and not Ramayana.

‘Ek Din’ Update

#Xclusiv... AAMIR KHAN - MANSOOR KHAN REUNITE: SAI PALLAVI - JUNAID KHAN STARRER 'EK DIN' TO RELEASE ON 7 NOV 2025... #EkDin – which marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of #SaiPallavi and #JunaidKhan – is set for a theatrical release on 7 Nov 2025. Directed by #SunilPandey… pic.twitter.com/oMjuAwjK9g — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2025

It was also revealed that the movie will be directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan. The film marks the reunion of the iconic duo, who have delivered some of the biggest hits, including Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, and Akele Hum Akele Tum. They also produced Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza, which became a fan favourite. ‘I Used To Scold Him’: Aamir Khan Opens Up About Son Junaid Khan’s Dyslexia Ahead of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Release, Recalls How ‘Taare Zameen Par’ Script Was an Eye-Opener for Him.

Apart from Ek Din, Aamir Khan is also producing Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Lahore 1947.

