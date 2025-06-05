Veteran actress and filmmaker Renuka Shahane’s third directorial venture, Loop Line, a Marathi animated short film, is set to be screened at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2025. The screening is scheduled for June 21. ‘Devmanus’: Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane and Subodh Bhave Star in Tejas Deoskar’s Upcoming Marathi Film, Set To Release on April 25, 2025.

Film Loop Line explores the emotional struggles and societal neglect faced by Indian housewives living in traditional, patriarchal households. Set in Mumbai, the story follows a middle-aged woman trapped in a monotonous loop of domestic chores and a controlling husband. Her only escape is through vivid, often dark, fantasies—one of which includes serving “brain fritters” to her husband and his sexist friends after enduring a particularly cruel remark.

Sharing her excitement, Renuka Shahane said in a statement, Loop Line is more than an animated short – it’s a dream brought to life. I’m thrilled that it’s been selected for the New York Indian Film Festival. This honour celebrates the passion and hard work of my incredible team.” She also expressed her eagerness for the film’s screening and the audience's response: “This recognition is a celebration of our collective dedication to storytelling that resonates across continents.” ‘Dupahiya’: Prime Video Announces Release Date for Sonam Nair’s Comedy Series, Starring Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane (Watch Promo Video).

The film features performances by actors Mitalee Jagtap Varadkar and Anand Alkunte, who brought the characters to life during the previsualisation process. Their performances served as a foundation for the final animation. The animation was created by Paperboat Design Studios, co-founded by Soumitra Ranade, Mayank Patel, and Aashish Mall. The film’s technical crew includes sound designer Anmol Bhave, music director Mangesh Dhakde, art director Shailesh Ambre, and animation director Mahendra Kawale.

Renuka Shahane made her directorial debut with Rita, which starred Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, and Shahane herself. She later directed the Netflix original Tribhanga, starring Kajol and Mithila Palkar. With Loop Line, Shahane continues to expand her creative vision, offering powerful stories in innovative formats.

