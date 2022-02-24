Well-known film director and producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that he will soon announce a movie starring comedian Kapil Sharma. He is coming as a special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show with his wife Warda Khan for the 'Nadiadwala Special' episode this weekend. Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Ahaan Shetty will also be joining him. Kapil Sharma Collaborates With Nandita Das for a New Film – Read Deets.

This special episode will give a tribute to the 67-year-old journey of the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The host Kapil Sharma asks Sajid Nadiadwala on how he feels to be on the show and he replies: "I treat this show like my own because I was the one who recommended Archana Puran Singh in the industry. Navjot Singh Sidhu for the commentator's role in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', followed by Sumona Chakravarti, and now its Krushna Abhishek, (Sudesh) Lehri." The Kapil Sharma Show: Madhuri Dixit, Manav Kaul Talk About Disadvantages of Fame on Sony TV Show.

"Not to forget, I am now also the producer of the star who is the producer of this show aka Salman Khan," he adds. Sajid further made an announcement on the show that he is making a script for the host Kapil Sharma for his next movie. He shares: "I will now also like to announce that we are in the process of making a script for Kapil as well and will share the news in the next two months." The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2022 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).