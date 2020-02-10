Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra Says She Won't Be Attending the 92nd Academy Awards, Asks Fans to Vote for Her Throwback Red Carpet Looks 

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After making a splash at Grammys and Golden Globes 2020, unfortunately, Priyanka Chopra won't be doing the same at Oscars 2020. The 92nd Academy Awards are being held at Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles on February 10. Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to announce that she won't be attending the awards. Earlier, Chopra had made everyone swoon in 2016 and 2017. To put her fans at ease who would be looking forward to see her Oscars 2020 look, Priyanka announced on Twitter that she'll be watching the awards like all her fans, from her home. Priyanka Chopra's Mother Stands By Her Grammys 2020 Dress, Says 'It's Her Body, She Can Do Whatever She Wants'.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Couldn’t make it to the #Oscars this year but I’ll be watching with you! Lemme know who you’re rooting for! #PCOscarParty." Before that, the actress also shared pictures from her 2016 and 2017 Oscar outings, asking fans to vote for her best look. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "The caption of her post reads, "A little #throwback to my Oscars looks. ✨ Which one was your favorite? #Oscars2020." Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals How She Avoided a Wardrobe Malfunction in Her Grammys 2020 Ralph and Russo Gown.

Check Out Priyanka's Tweet Here:

Couldn’t make it to the #Oscars this year but I’ll be watching with you! 🎞 Lemme know who you’re rooting for! #PCOscarParty — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 10, 2020

Here's Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Post on Throwback Oscar Looks:

As for the Academys, this year Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker has managed to bag the most number of nominees followed by Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Bong Joon Ho's South Korean drama Parasite is also expected to win big. Stay tuned for an update on the Oscars winners!