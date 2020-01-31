Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals How She Avoided a Wardrobe Malfunction in Her Grammys 2020 Ralph and Russo Gown

Priyanka Chopra at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Grammys 2020 dress has been the talk of the town. The actress set the red carpet on fire as she wore an ivory Ralph and Russo gown with a deep plunging neckline that went up to her navel. It was indeed a bold choice on Priyanka's part and it left netizens divided over how she carried the dress. While PC's fans couldn't get enough of her, the actress also received a lot of nasty comments where trolls body-shamed her for her outfit. One of the key concerns of wearing a dress with that neckline is certainly avoiding any chance of a wardrobe malfunction. Days after becoming social media's most-discussed outfit, Priyanka Chopra has now revealed how she managed to wear the dress without worrying about any malfunction. Designer Wendell Rodricks On Priyanka Chopra's Grammys 2020 Gown: If You Don't Have It, Don't Flaunt It (View Posts).

The actress spoke to US Weekly and revealed how designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo helped her keep the dress glued to her body. PeeCee revealed that the key to keep her dress in place was a piece of fabric that was practically invisible. She said, "Ralph & Russo, whenever they make couture for me or custom outfits for me, they always do them fitted to my body, keeping these things” — wardrobe malfunctions — “in mind. ”

"So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same color as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can’t even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn’t have that. It was like a netting, she further added.

Well, it certainly is important that one remains comfortable while wearing such a dress and Priyanka revealed that she would never take a fashion risk that could have a chance of a wardrobe malfunction. The actress was quoted saying, “I don’t leave unless I’m super secure.”Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Grammys 2020, a Torrid Love Affair With a Plunging Ivory Ralph & Russo Gown and Nick Jonas in Tow (View Pics).

In India, Priyanka's dress became a topic of discussion after designer Wendell Rodricks shared a picture of her seated the awards that showed her midriff folds. Recently, Wendell clarified that he is not body shaming but dress shaming. He also said that he believes that certain things should not be worn after a certain age.