Paresh Rawal Birthday: We Bet You Have Used These Babubrao Dialogues in Real Life

Still from Hera Pheri Franchise (Photo Credits: File Image)

Paresh Rawal, born 30 May 1955, has been like one of the strong pillars of Bollywood. The actor has done a vast variety of films till date, experimenting with different genres, roles and co-stars! Every true blue Bollywood buff knows that he is best known for his comedy roles. But that does not take away his credit of playing serious and negative characters convincingly! However, anyone who is active on internet, probably know the ongoing memes that are dedicated to the dialogues of his character from comedy franchise 'Hera Pheri' and 'Phir Hera Pheri.' Is Hera Pheri 3 Happening? Suniel Shetty Shares the Latest Update and It isn't Good News!.

Even after decades of gap from when the first film released, his much-loved character 'Baburao Ganpatrao Apte' has been raging favourite of everyone. And why not? The older friend of Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (Suniel Shetty) turned out to be much cooler than them! So, on his birthday, here we bring to you some of the funniest, relatable and chuckle-worthy dialogues of 'Babu bhaiyya.!'

1. Utha le re baba.. utha le.. mereko nahi.. in dono ko utha le

(Photo Credits: File Image)

2. Devi ka prasad mandir me milta hai, garage me nahi!

(Photo Credits: File Image)

3. Are baba wrong number hai toh uthati kai ko hai re?

(Photo Credits: File Image)

4. Pehle mereko samjha ki isko samjhana kya hai...

(Photo Credits: File Image)

5. Mereko toh aisa dhak dhak horela hai

(Photo Credits: File Image)

6. Tu toh dev manus niklaa re!

(Photo Credits: File Image)

7. Ye baburao ka style hai

(Photo Credits: File Image)

Well, every Heri Pheri movie franchise fan will not be able to just read but HEAR these dialogues! We hope that the long impending third installment aka Hera Pheri 3 soon materializes as it would be so much cool to see the 2020 version of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte! Happy Birthday, Paresh Rawal.