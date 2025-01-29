Indian designer Rahul Mishra never ceases to serve stunning looks and raise the fashion bar high with his collections. The designer has done it again! His collection at the Spring 2025 couture show, titled, Pale Blue Dot, for the Paris Fashion Week featured outfits with embroidered florals, structured pieces, tailored jackets, celestial motifs, and more, with a commitment to slow fashion and sustainability. But it was the iconic raven outfit that effortlessly stole the spotlight. The outfit features a shimmery black bodysuit embellished with ravens—considered messengers of departing souls and an important connection to our ancestors—on the entire ensemble. The ensemble is completed with chic black boots. View the pictures and video below. BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner Serve Glam at Chanel Haute Couture 2025 Show in Paris (See Pics).

Rahul Mishra’s Raven Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Mishra (@rahulmishra_7)

