Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan's shoot has been halted after a crew member tested COVID-19 positive. As per Pinkvilla, SRK has gone under quarantine for the same. The one who has been infected by the virus is getting quarantined in Andheri. Only recently John Abraham had joined the shoot of the film. Shah Rukh Khan had shot the majority of the portions in Dubai. Post that, filming was being held in Mumbai. Deepika was supposed to join soon. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Film Gets Postponed, Actor to Move On to Atlee’s Project After Pathan: Reports

Pathan is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and people are waiting for it. Shah Rukh Khan had promised to meet his fans at theatres this year and all hoped it was Pathan. There are reports that SRK's Rajkumar Hirani movie had been postponed and he will move to Atlee's movie next. As long as Shah Rukh is doing movies we are fine. Pathan: Deepika Padukone All Set To Join Shah Rukh Khan for the Film’s Shooting Next Week – Reports

Pathan has been able to create a good buzz thanks to Shah Rukh and his look. People went crazy to see him in an avatar which is reminiscent of his Don 2 days. What's interesting is nobody associated with the film has ever confirmed anything about this film and yet it's an open secret. It's a wonderful marketing strategy, hopefully the movie will be equally wonderful.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2021 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).